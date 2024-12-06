HOUSTON

Reportan choque de dos trenes con 7 vagones descarrilados al norte del condado Harris

El choque ocurrió a la altura de Battlebell Road y Thompson Road en Highlands

Por TELEMUNDO Houston Digital

El hecho ocurrió en Santa Fe (foto de archivo).
GETTY IMAGES

HOUSTON - El alguacil del condado Harris publicó en su cuenta de "X" que aparentemente uno de los trenes chocó al otro por la parte de atrás, provocando el descarrilamiento.

No se reportaron heridos ni derrame de material peligros.

Oficiales se encuentran en la escena. El lado sur de las vías está cerrado al tráfico, se recomienda buscar acceso a través de la avenida FM 2100.

