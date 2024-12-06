Reportan choque de dos trenes con 7 vagones descarrilados al norte del condado Harris

HOUSTON - El alguacil del condado Harris publicó en su cuenta de "X" que aparentemente uno de los trenes chocó al otro por la parte de atrás, provocando el descarrilamiento.

No se reportaron heridos ni derrame de material peligros.

Oficiales se encuentran en la escena. El lado sur de las vías está cerrado al tráfico, se recomienda buscar acceso a través de la avenida FM 2100.

The cars were transporting plastic pellets. The south side of the tracks will be shut down at Dawkins/Thompson and at Spivey/Battlebell. You can go west on Battlebell to get to FM-2100. On the north side of the tracks it will be shut down at Thompson/E. Wallisville. https://t.co/hNPWW8xvVz