Se reúnen en El Salvador, Kilmar Abrego y el senador demócrata Chris Van Hollen

HOUSTON - El presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, publicó un mensaje en la red social X este jueves por la noche en el que afirma que el senador Chris Van Hollen, demócrata por Maryland, se reunió con Kilmar Abrego García, quien fue enviado por error a una cárcel de máxima seguridad salvadoreña.

Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody 🇺🇸🤝🏼🇸🇻 https://t.co/2xVt4SNOGn

El encuentro fue confirmado por Van Hollen en su cuenta de la red social X, donde afirmó: "Dije que mi principal objetivo en este viaje era reunirme con Kilmar. Esta noche [jueves] tuve esa oportunidad. Llamé a su esposa, Jennifer, para transmitirle un mensaje de amor. Espero poder brindar todos los detalles a mi regreso".

We were just denied entry into CECOT — the notorious prison in El Salvador where Mr. Abrego Garcia is being illegally held.



We were there for one simple reason: to check on his well-being, which his family and lawyers have not been allowed to do. We won’t stop fighting. pic.twitter.com/yG2b7N6Nvn