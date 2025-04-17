HOUSTON

Se reúnen en El Salvador, Kilmar Abrego y el senador demócrata Chris Van Hollen

El envío del migrante a una cárcel de máxima seguridad en El Salvador juntos con cientos de deportados ha desatado una batalla legal en las cortes.

HOUSTON - El presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, publicó un mensaje en la red social X este jueves por la noche en el que afirma que el senador Chris Van Hollen, demócrata por Maryland, se reunió con Kilmar Abrego García, quien fue enviado por error a una cárcel de máxima seguridad salvadoreña.

El encuentro fue confirmado por Van Hollen en su cuenta de la red social X, donde afirmó: "Dije que mi principal objetivo en este viaje era reunirme con Kilmar. Esta noche [jueves] tuve esa oportunidad. Llamé a su esposa, Jennifer, para transmitirle un mensaje de amor. Espero poder brindar todos los detalles a mi regreso".

