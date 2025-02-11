HOUSTON

Última hora: reportan tres heridos en balacera, entre ellos dos menores

De acuerdo con la policía de Houston, se trata de dos adolescentes de 12 y 15 años y un adulto.

Por TELEMUNDO Houston Digital

HOUSTON - La balacera se registró en el 3400 de la calle Southway al sureste de Houston. Esta es una noticia de última hora. En breve te tendremos más información.

EN VIVO Noticias Telemundo Texas 24/7. Mira aquí.

Gracias por preferir TELEMUNDO HOUSTON.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Houston aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

HOUSTONTexasULTIMA HORA
Newsletters NOTICIAS LOCALES MÁS NOTICIAS NOTICIAS DE TEXAS MÉXICO INMIGRACIÓN El Break de Telemundo Houston Mundo Salud Responde Contáctanos El tiempo MULTIMEDIA ENTRETENIMIENTO Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas DEPORTES GUÍA DE PROGRAMACIÓN Promociones Tráfico
Términos de servicio Política de privacidad KTMD Public Inspection File Empleos Guía de programación
Contáctanos