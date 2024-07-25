En fotos: Discurso de Kamala Harris en la 88.ª Convención Nacional de la Federación Americana de Maestros en Houston

3 fotos
1/3
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 25: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The American Federation of Teachers is the first labor union to endorse Harris for president since announcing her campaign. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)
2/3
(Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 25: Attendees cheer during Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The American Federation of Teachers is the first labor union to endorse Harris for president since announcing her campaign. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)
3/3
(Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 25: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the American Federation of Teachers’ 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The American Federation of Teachers is the first labor union to endorse Harris for president since announcing her campaign. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

