Misteriosa desaparición de joven hispana y su bebé de 5 meses en California

The San Mateo Police Department is looking to locate and check the welfare of Claudia Ramirez-Banales, a 16-year-old San Mateo resident and her 5-month-old daughter, Abigail Ramirez-Banales, who are at risk because of their age. https://t.co/tbcfRSRYr9 pic.twitter.com/Xxwtocxycr