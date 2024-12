Retiran controladores inalámbricos de luces de Navidad vendidos en Walmart y Target

#RECALL: Mr. Christmas Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers. The wireless receiver that plugs into an outlet can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Get refund at place of purchase. CONTACT: 800-489-6328 or https://t.co/gcxsqrDqsI



Full details: https://t.co/BD3N2jz3II pic.twitter.com/QZ6XUYTxay