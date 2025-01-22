Tiroteos en EEUU

Reportan heridos tras tiroteo en escuela de Nashville

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.

TELEMUNDO 49

Esta tarde de miércoles se reportó un tiroteo en la cafetería de una escuela de Nashville, Tennessee que dejó 3 personas heridas de bala, incluido un sospechoso.

Las autoridades no han dicho si el sospechoso está muerto y no se conoce sobre la condición de los otros heridos.

EN VIVO Noticias Telemundo Texas 24/7. Mira aquí.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Houston aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Tiroteos en EEUUNashville
Newsletters NOTICIAS LOCALES MÁS NOTICIAS NOTICIAS DE TEXAS MÉXICO INMIGRACIÓN El Break de Telemundo Houston Mundo Salud Responde Contáctanos El tiempo MULTIMEDIA ENTRETENIMIENTO Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas DEPORTES GUÍA DE PROGRAMACIÓN Promociones Tráfico
Términos de servicio Política de privacidad KTMD Public Inspection File Empleos Guía de programación
Contáctanos