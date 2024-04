Buscan adolescente desaparecida desde el domingo en el noroeste del Condado Harris

TCM issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of HCSO for 15YO Angel Holmes. Last seen Sunday, 4/7/24, at 5:00am at 11000 Duran Canyon Lane, Hou, 77067. Wearing a black t-shirt, black tights and black crocs.



Anyone with info. concerning her whereabouts call 713-755-7427. pic.twitter.com/9bIwQpcuCa