Más de 1,400: Houston realiza evento de recompra de armas en un esfuerzo para reducir el crimen

1,446 guns collected in 4 hours.



Thank you to everyone who participated in @houmayor & Harris Co. Commissioner @RodneyEllis’ Gun Buyback at @nrgpark.



Total count:

275 revolvers

490 semi auto handgun

228 Shotgun

265 hunting rifles

188 semi auto rifles#lOneSafeHouston https://t.co/JA7k9FUNmn pic.twitter.com/yw3twH0yBf