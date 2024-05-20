Decenas de escuelas seguirán cerradas el martes

HOUSTON - Un total de 36 escuelas de HISD, seguirán cerradas este martes después del paso devastador de las tormentas del jueves pasado.
Si tus hijos acuden a las siguientes escuelas, toma nota que estarán cerradas:
Sin clases el martes
- Barrick Elementary School
- Benbrook Elementary School
- Berry Elementary School
- Black Middle School
- Browing Elementary School
- Burrus Elementary School
- Cage Elementary School
- Chrysalis Middle School
- DAEP Elementary School
- Dogan Elementary School
- Field Elementary School
- Forest Brook Middle School
- Furr High School
- Garden Oaks Elementary School
- Harper DAEP
- Harris RP Elementary School
- Harvard Elementary School
- Heights High School
- Hillard Elementary School
- Hoggs Middle School
- Houston MSTC High School
- Janowski Elementary School
- North Houston EC High School
- Northline Elementary School
- Oak Forest Elementary School
- Robinson Elementary School
- Roosvelt Elementary School
- Scarborough High School
- Secondary DAEP
- Sinclair Elementary School
- Smith Elementary School
- Sugar Grove Middle School
- White M Elementary School
- Whittier Elementary School
- Waltrip High School
Distritos Escolares cerrados
- Channelview ISD
- Cy-Fair ISD
- Galena Park ISD
- Spring Branch ISFD
