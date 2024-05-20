HOUSTON

Decenas de escuelas seguirán cerradas el martes

El Distrito Escolar de Houston y Distritos de nuestra área mantendrán varios de sus planteles cerrados por los daños derivados de las tormentas o por falta de electricidad.

Por TELEMUNDO HOUSTON DIGITAL

Telemundo

HOUSTON - Un total de 36 escuelas de HISD, seguirán cerradas este martes después del paso devastador de las tormentas del jueves pasado.

Si tus hijos acuden a las siguientes escuelas, toma nota que estarán cerradas:

Sin clases el martes

  • Barrick Elementary School 
  • Benbrook Elementary School 
  • Berry Elementary School 
  • Black Middle School
  • Browing Elementary School 
  • Burrus Elementary School 
  • Cage Elementary School 
  • Chrysalis Middle School
  • DAEP Elementary School 
  • Dogan Elementary School 
  • Field Elementary School 
  • Forest Brook Middle School
  • Furr High School
  • Garden Oaks Elementary School 
  • Harper DAEP
  • Harris RP Elementary School 
  • Harvard Elementary School 
  • Heights High School
  • Hillard Elementary School 
  • Hoggs Middle School
  • Houston MSTC High School
  • Janowski Elementary School 
  • North Houston EC High School
  • Northline Elementary School 
  • Oak Forest Elementary School 
  • Robinson Elementary School 
  • Roosvelt Elementary School 
  • Scarborough High School
  • Secondary DAEP
  • Sinclair Elementary School 
  • Smith Elementary School 
  • Sugar Grove Middle School
  • White M Elementary School 
  • Whittier Elementary School 
  • Waltrip High School

Distritos Escolares cerrados

  • Channelview ISD
  • Cy-Fair ISD
  • Galena Park ISD
  • Spring Branch ISFD

