Estaba libre bajo fianza la acusada de matar adolescente a puñaladas: autoridades

ARRESTED: Booking photo of Kaysone Sky Blossom, 37, now charged with capital murder in this fatal stabbing of a woman last Saturday (Dec. 9).



More info: https://t.co/5uzOdUq7LH#hounews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/6JhDJkZO6G pic.twitter.com/fqi6kLkdDw