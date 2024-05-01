HOUSTON

Hombre es asesinado mientras se dirigía a su trabajo en el noroeste del condado Harris

El auto del hombre recibió más de 10 diez impactos de bala con un “arma tipo” AK-47.

Por TELEMUNDO HOUSTON DIGITAL

Telemundo

HOUSTON - Autoridades Houston tras la pista de el o los responsables de dispararle a un hombre en el noroeste del Condado Harris el miércoles por la madrugada.

Según Ed González, alguacil del Condado Harris, reportaron una serie de detonaciones en el área de Wimbledom Oaks Road, exactamente en la salida del Highway 290 y la Huffmeister un poco antes de las 3:15 de la madrugada.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Houston aquí.

González informó a través de su cuenta X (antes Twitter) que, un hombre de unos 50 años fue baleado “camino al trabajo en su vehículo”.

Cuando los oficiales llegaron a la escena encontraron al hombre sin vida en el vehículo.

El alguacil González también informó, que el hombre recibió alrededor de 13 impactos de balas con un “arma tipo” AK-47.

HOUSTON Hace 20 horas

Abren convocatoria de becas para estudiantes hispanos de comunicación en Houston

HOUSTON Hace 18 horas

Emiten llamado de evacuación voluntaria en áreas del Condados Harris

Según las autoridades el hombre afectado trabajaba para una importante empresa en el aeropuerto por más de 30 años.

Gracias por preferir TELEMUNDO HOUSTON.

El tejano Center abre nueva sede de La Tiendita en la ciudad de Pasadena.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

HOUSTONTexas
NOTICIAS LOCALES MÁS NOTICIAS NOTICIAS DE TEXAS MÉXICO INMIGRACIÓN Mundo Salud El Break de Telemundo Houston Responde Contáctanos El tiempo MULTIMEDIA ENTRETENIMIENTO Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas DEPORTES GUÍA DE PROGRAMACIÓN Boletín Electrónico Promociones Tráfico
KTMD Public Inspection File KTMD Accesibilidad Empleos Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Aplicaciones de la FCC Términos de servicio Envía tus comentarios Aviso de California Opciones de anuncios Anúnciate con nosotros / Advertise with us
Contáctanos