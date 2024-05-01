Hombre es asesinado mientras se dirigía a su trabajo en el noroeste del condado Harris

HOUSTON - Autoridades Houston tras la pista de el o los responsables de dispararle a un hombre en el noroeste del Condado Harris el miércoles por la madrugada.

Según Ed González, alguacil del Condado Harris, reportaron una serie de detonaciones en el área de Wimbledom Oaks Road, exactamente en la salida del Highway 290 y la Huffmeister un poco antes de las 3:15 de la madrugada.

González informó a través de su cuenta X (antes Twitter) que, un hombre de unos 50 años fue baleado “camino al trabajo en su vehículo”.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a call for service at the 13300 blk of Wimbledon Oaks. Preliminary: a male (early 50s) exited his residence and got in his vehicle, set to go to work. Unknown suspect(s) fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the male several 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lJyBak0JY4

Cuando los oficiales llegaron a la escena encontraron al hombre sin vida en el vehículo.

El alguacil González también informó, que el hombre recibió alrededor de 13 impactos de balas con un “arma tipo” AK-47.

Just a hardworking man (early 50s) going to work. It appears he was ambushed as he sat in his vehicle. Approx 13 shots were fired from an AK-47 type weapon. The man has worked for a major company near the airport for 30 years.



