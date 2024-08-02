Houston activa su plan de emergencia por calor, abren centros de enfriamiento

HOUSTON - Debido a las altas temperaturas, la ciudad de Houston activó su plan de emergencia por calor, con ello se dispuso la apertura de 63 centros de enfriamiento a lo largo de la ciudad entre ellos están bibliotecas y centros comunitarios.
Si no tiene manera de transportarse, puede llamar al 3-1-1 para que lo lleven a resguardarse a uno de estos centros con su familia. Aquí también le informan los horarios y el centro que está más cerca de su domicilio.
Los "cooling centers" estarán abiertos este sábado cuando se espera que las sensaciones térmicas alcancen hasta los 112 grados.
Estos son los centros de enfriamiento:
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Houston aquí.
- African American Library en la Gregory School 1300 Victor St, Houston, TX 77019
- Alief-Henington Library 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston TX 77072
- Bracewell Library 9002 Kingspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77075
- Carnegie Library 1050 Quitman St, Houston, TX, 77009
- Central Library 500 McKinney St, Houston TX, 77002
- Collier Regional Library 6200 Pinemont Dr, Houston TX, 77092
- Family History Research Center 5300 Caroline, Houston TX, 77004
- Flores Library 110 N Milby St, Houston TX, 77003
- Heights Library 1302 Heights Blvd, Houston TX,77008
- Hillendahl Library 2436 Gessner Dr, Houston TX,77080
- Johnson Library 3517 Reed Rd, Houston TX, 77051
- Julia Ideson Building 550 Mckinney St, Houston TX, 77002
- Jungman Library 5830 Westheimer Rd, 77057
- Kendall Library 609 N. Eldridge, Houston TX, 77079
- Looscan Library 2510 Willowick, Houston TX, 77027
- McGovern-Stella Link Library 7405 Stella Link, Houston TX, 77025
- Oak Forest Library 1349 W 43rd St, Houston TX, 77018
- Park Place Regional 8145 Park Place, Houston TX, 77017
- Robinson-Westchase Library 3223 Wilcrest Dr, Houston TX, 77042
- Scenic Woods Library 10677 Homestead Rd, Houston TX, 77016
- Shepard-Acres Homes Library 8501 W Montgomery Rd, Houston TX, 77088
- Smith Library 3624 Scott St, Houston TX, 77004
- Stimley-Blue Ridge Library 7007 W. Fuqua, Houston TX, 77489
- TECHLink Alief 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston TX, 77072
- TECHLink Dixon 8002 Hirsch Rd, Houston TX, 77016
- TECHLink Scenic Woods 10677 Homestead Rd, Houston TX, 77016
- TECHLink Walker 11630 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston TX, 77035
- Tuttle Library 702 Kress St, Houston TX, 77020
- Vinson Library 3810 W.Fuqua, Houston TX, 77045
- Walker Library 11630 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston TX, 77035
- Walter Library 7660 Clarewood Dr, Houston TX, 77036
- Young Library 5260 Griggs Rd, Houston TX, 77021
- Kendall Community Center 609 N Eldridge, Houston TX, 77079
- Woodland Community Center 212 Parkview, Houston TX, 77009
- Tidwell Community Center 9720 Spaulding, Houston TX, 77016
- Sunnyside Community Center, 3502 Bellfort, Houston TX, 77051
- Stude Community Center 1031 Stude, Houston TX, 77007
- Robinson, (J., Sr.) Community Center 1422 Ledwicke, Houston TX, 77029
- Robinson, (J., Jr.) Community Center 2020 Hermann Drive Houston TX, 77030
- Melrose Community Center 1001 Canino, Houston TX, 77037
- Marian Community Center 11101 S. Gessner, Houston TX,77071
- Love Community Center 1000 West 12th, Houston TX, 77008
- Fonde Community Center, 110 Sabine, Houston TX, 77007
- Emancipation Community Center, 3018 Dowling, Houston TX, 77004
- Candlelight Community Center, 1520 Candlelight, Houston, TX, 77018
- Alief Community Center 11903 Bellaire, Houston, TX, 77072
- Townwood Community Center, 3403 Simsbrook, Houston, TX 77045
- Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton, Houston, TX 77009
- Metropolitan Multiservice Center, 1475 W. Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
- Lake Houston Family YMCA 2420 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339
- M.D. Anderson Family YMCA 705 Cavalcade St, Houston, TX 77009
- Alief Family YMCA 7850 Howell Sugarland Rd, Houston, TX 77083
- Holcomb Family YMCA Imperial Promenade, Houston TX, 77386
- Harriet and Joe Foster 1234 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018
- Trotter Family YMCA 1331 Augusta Dr Houston, TX 77057
- D. Bradley Mcwilliams 19915 S.H. 249, Houston, TX 77070
- Langham Creek Family 16725 Longenbaugh Dr, Houston, TX 77095
- Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA 808 Pease St. Houston, TX 77002
- Weekley Family YMCA 7101 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025
- Houston Texans YMCA 5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021
- Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA 15055 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049
Gracias por preferir TELEMUNDO HOUSTON.