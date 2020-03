Houston: niegan rumores sobre apertura de sitios para hacer pruebas de coronavirus

⚠️RUMOR CONTROL⚠️

Despite reports, testing sites are NOT scheduled to open March 18. Please do not show up. You will NOT be tested for #COVID19.

Don't fall victim to the rumor mill. Follow trusted sources of info:@hcphtx@HoustonHealth@CDCemergency#Coronavirus #HouNews