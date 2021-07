Identifican a sospechoso de balear de muerte a adolescente en caso de ira al volante

WANTED: This is Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, now charged with murder in July 6th fatal shooting of a teen in a road rage incident.



If you know Williams' whereabouts, contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or anonymous tip for reward up to $10k from Crime Stoppers Houston 713-222-TIPS.