HOUSTON – Varias ciudades a lo largo y ancho del área metropolitana de Houston han emitido órdenes para que sus residentes hiervan el agua.
Este es el listado más actualizado:
- Anahuac
- Bellaire
- Deer Park
- Condado Fort Bend - WCID #2 Stafford
- Condado Fort Bend para los vecindarios Quail Valley, Thunderbird Utility District No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 2, Condado Harris WCID – Fondren Road, Condado Fort Bend WCID #2 Stafford, Fulshear, Condado Harris MUD #122
- Galveston
- Jersey Village
- Katy
- Pasadena
- Pearland
- San Leon MUD
- Seabrook
- Residentes de Sugar Land en el Greatwood Water System
- Tomball
- Webster