Las ciudades y vecindarios con órdenes de hervir el agua

Vastas zonas del área metropolitana no cuentan con servicio de agua o sufren de baja presión.

Por TELEMUNDO HOUSTON

HOUSTON – Varias ciudades a lo largo y ancho del área metropolitana de Houston han emitido órdenes para que sus residentes hiervan el agua.

Este es el listado más actualizado:

  • Anahuac
  • Bellaire
  • Deer Park
  • Condado Fort Bend - WCID #2 Stafford
  • Condado Fort Bend para los vecindarios Quail Valley, Thunderbird Utility District No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 1, Palmer Plantation MUD No. 2, Condado Harris WCID – Fondren Road, Condado Fort Bend WCID #2 Stafford, Fulshear, Condado Harris MUD #122
  • Galveston
  • Jersey Village
  • Katy
  • Pasadena
  • Pearland
  • San Leon MUD
  • Seabrook
  • Residentes de Sugar Land en el Greatwood Water System
  • Tomball
  • Webster

LINA HIDALGO Hace 2 horas

Lina Hidalgo: estamos viendo la versión invernal del huracán Harvey

el tiempo 15 Feb

Tormenta invernal deja al menos 20 muertos y a millones sin luz en EEUU

¡En tinieblas! Millones de personas sobreviven a esta tormenta invernal sin servicios de electricidad ni calefacción. Además, en estos días mantener tu celular con vida es esencial, te enseño simples, pero efectivos tips para ahorrar batería. Y el miedo de muchos se convierte en realidad tras el paso del vórtice polar por nuestra ciudad.

