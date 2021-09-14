Los canales desbordados en el área de Houston

HOUSTON – Las fuertes lluvias que han caído en el área metropolitana de Houston a causa de la ya degrada tormenta tropical Nicholas ha llevado a que varios canales de agua en la ciudad de desborden y que otros se encuentren al borde de hacerlo.
De acuerdo con el Distrito de Inundaciones del Condado Harris estos son los canales mayormente afectados por las lluvias.
CANALES DESBORDADOS
- 110 Clear Creek @ I-45
- 125 Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane
- 130 Clear Creek @ Bay Area Boulevard
- 170 Clear Creek @ Nassau Bay
- 200 Taylor Lake @ Nasa Road 1
- 610 Taylors Bayou @ Shoreacres Boulevard
- 710 San Jacinto River @ Rio Villa
- 1720 Cedar Bayou @ SH 146
CANALES A PUNTO DE DESBORDARSE
- 100 Clear Lake 2nd Outlet @ SH 146
- 115 Cowart Cree @ Baker Road
- 120 Clear Creek @ FM 528
- 140 Turkey Creek @ FM 1959
- 210 Armand Bayou @ Pasadena Lake
- 220 Armand Bayou @ Genoa-Red Bluff Road
- 245 Armand Bayou @ Space Center Boulevard
- 605 Taylor Lake @ Port Road
- 2210 Buffalo Bayou @ Turning Basin