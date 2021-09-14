HOUSTON

Los canales desbordados en el área de Houston

Los niveles de agua han ido creciendo a medida que las lluvias han pasado sobre el área metropolitana.

HOUSTON – Las fuertes lluvias que han caído en el área metropolitana de Houston a causa de la ya degrada tormenta tropical Nicholas ha llevado a que varios canales de agua en la ciudad de desborden y que otros se encuentren al borde de hacerlo.

De acuerdo con el Distrito de Inundaciones del Condado Harris estos son los canales mayormente afectados por las lluvias.

CANALES DESBORDADOS

  • 110 Clear Creek @ I-45
  • 125 Chigger Creek @ Windsong Lane
  • 130 Clear Creek @ Bay Area Boulevard
  • 170 Clear Creek @ Nassau Bay
  • 200 Taylor Lake @ Nasa Road 1
  • 610 Taylors Bayou @ Shoreacres Boulevard
  • 710 San Jacinto River @ Rio Villa
  • 1720 Cedar Bayou @ SH 146

CANALES A PUNTO DE DESBORDARSE

  • 100 Clear Lake 2nd Outlet @ SH 146
  • 115 Cowart Cree @ Baker Road
  • 120 Clear Creek @ FM 528
  • 140 Turkey Creek @ FM 1959
  • 210 Armand Bayou @ Pasadena Lake
  • 220 Armand Bayou @ Genoa-Red Bluff Road
  • 245 Armand Bayou @ Space Center Boulevard
  • 605 Taylor Lake @ Port Road
  • 2210 Buffalo Bayou @ Turning Basin

