Pensaron verlo arrestado por borracho, pero lo encontraron muerto

Update to fatal crash: it appears the deceased driver, Joseph F. Mize, 65 yrs, had been at a bar prior to this crash. Exact address for the collision was 900 Old Humble Rd. Family members first thought Mize had once again been arrested for DWI, only to find it was his crash. https://t.co/lfu3gCD63y pic.twitter.com/ALyIbXK5iM