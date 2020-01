Robo de video juego: ladrones hacen de las suyas en día de Año Nuevo

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at about 7:30 pm, two unknown males walked into the GameStop, located at 5240 W. 34th, in Houston, Texas. One of the suspects ran behind the counter and grabbed one employee directing him to the back of the store. The suspect then demanded that the employee give him the money from within the store. The second suspect ran up to the employee behind the counter and struck him in the face. That suspect then demanded the money from the register. After taking the money from the registers, both suspects ran out of the store. Houston PD #3768-20 Suspect #1: Black male, mid to late 20’s or early 30’s, 5’7 to 5’9, heavy-set, white hooded sweater with markings, possibly words, on the sleeve with what appears to be the Notorious B.I.G. album cover with a baby in a sitting position. Wore black bandana over his mouth and red shoes, held an unknown object.Suspect #2: Black male, 5’8 to 5’9, thin build, black sunglasses, a gray or light colored bandana over his mouth, a black hooded sweater, gray pants and black shoes. These suspects are possibly involved in several similar robberies in the area. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org GameStop is offering a $2,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers reward money.