El distrito escolar que quiere implementar sistema de detección de disparos en las escuelas

Technology can be a game changer in fighting crime. Thank you @HarrisCoJudge & Commissioners for investing in public safety technology. Our #ShotSpotter program results since March 31, 2021: 3️⃣5️⃣5️⃣8️⃣ alerts resulting in 4️⃣1️⃣ seized guns, 4️⃣7️⃣ arrests, & 1️⃣8️⃣7️⃣ #NIBIN leads. pic.twitter.com/5z4lxqXVpE