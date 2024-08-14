HOUSTON

Encuentran a recién nacido sin vida dentro de basurero cerca de Traders Village 

El trágico descubrimiento fue realizado por trabajadores de recolección de basura en Fountain Crest.

Por Oliver Lara

Telemundo

HOUSTON - Autoridades investigan lo que parece ser el cuerpo sin vida de un recién nacido dentro de un contenedo de basura cerca de Traders Village al noroeste de Houston.

El hallazgo lo habrían realizado trabajadores de recolección de basura en la cuadra 13200 de Fountain Crest.

EN VIVO Noticias Telemundo Texas 24/7. Mira aquí.

Agentes de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado Harris están actualmente investigando la escena.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Houston aquí.

En breve te tendremos más información. Gracias por preferir TELEMUNDO HOUSTON.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

HOUSTONTexasULTIMA HORA
NOTICIAS LOCALES MÁS NOTICIAS NOTICIAS DE TEXAS MÉXICO INMIGRACIÓN El Break de Telemundo Houston Mundo Salud Responde Contáctanos El tiempo MULTIMEDIA ENTRETENIMIENTO Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas DEPORTES GUÍA DE PROGRAMACIÓN Boletín Electrónico Promociones Tráfico
Términos de servicio Política de privacidad KTMD Public Inspection File Empleos Guía de programación
Contáctanos