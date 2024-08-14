Encuentran a recién nacido sin vida dentro de basurero cerca de Traders Village 

HOUSTON - Autoridades investigan lo que parece ser el cuerpo sin vida de un recién nacido dentro de un contenedo de basura cerca de Traders Village al noroeste de Houston.

El hallazgo lo habrían realizado trabajadores de recolección de basura en la cuadra 13200 de Fountain Crest.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a residential neighborhood at the 13200 blk of Fountain Crest. Workers in a waste collection truck were servicing the area and discovered what appears to be a deceased newborn male infant amongst the collected trash waste.

