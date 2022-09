Fianza de $1.5 millones a acusado de muertes de niño de 2 años y su padre

3rd UPDATE: Booking photo of Bolanle Fadairo, 38, in custody and now charged with three felonies - 2 counts of murder & one count of tampering with evidence - in Tuesday's deaths of a man and child.



More info at https://t.co/m0vrWYykRC#hounews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/WnW2RpNdjV pic.twitter.com/iMaD6dDOPI